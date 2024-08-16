Metech International First Half 2024 Earnings: S$0.006 loss per share (vs S$0.011 loss in 1H 2023)

Metech International (Catalist:V3M) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: S$878.0k (loss narrowed by 47% from 1H 2023).

S$0.006 loss per share (improved from S$0.011 loss in 1H 2023).

Metech International shares are up 64% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

