Meta's CTO says he called the whole DeepSeek thing 6 months ago

Andrew Bosworth, Meta's chief technology officer, talked about DeepSeek while answering questions from his Instagram followers this week. JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

Wall Street may have been caught off guard by DeepSeek's AI launch, but Meta's CTO says he wasn't.

Andrew Bosworth said he wrote an email anticipating such a development six months ago.

He described DeepSeek as "both a big deal and also not as big as it's made out to be."

The whole DeepSeek kerfuffle that rattled Silicon Valley? Meta's chief technology officer says he called such an AI development about six months ago.

Asked by one of his Instagram followers on Monday about the buzzy Chinese AI lab's latest launch, Andrew Bosworth said it was "a funny one to watch unfold."

"I actually had an email of me predicting it, that it would come from somewhere, didn't know it'd be DeepSeek, like six months ago," Bosworth said in an Instagram story. "So I think for those of us in the space, it was not as surprising as those out of it."

DeepSeek recently released its flagship open-source AI model, R1, which rivals OpenAI's o1 model but is said to have cost much less to develop.

"We were tracking DeepSeek when it launched like a month before it then became this major news item," Bosworth said. "I think it is both a big deal and also not as big as it's made out to be."

Meta has also taken the open-source approach to its Llama AI models — it allows qualifying researchers to access its individual model weights, the numerical parameters an AI model learns during training.

DeepSeek's launch is "a big deal because it's a great open-source innovation," Bosworth said, adding: "They've done some really truly great and novel work in memory architectures for model building. They've certainly advanced the state of the art for reasoning models. They've probably done a lot of distilling against existing models."

Bosworth said DeepSeek news was "a great thing, but it's not a world-changing thing."

Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the company's recent earnings call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said DeepSeek had done "a number of novel things" that Meta was "still digesting."

"They have advances that we will hope to implement in our systems, and that's part of the nature of how this works, whether it's a Chinese competitor or not," Zuckerberg said.

While DeepSeek's cost efficiencies have raised questions on Wall Street about Big Tech's massive investments in AI infrastructure and top-of-the-line Nvidia chips, Zuckerberg said Meta most likely wouldn't change how it's investing in AI as a result. The Meta CEO said he anticipated Meta would spend hundreds of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure in the long term.

