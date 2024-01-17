Meta Wolf's (FRA:WOLF) investors will be pleased with their stellar 168% return over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Meta Wolf AG (FRA:WOLF) shareholders have enjoyed a 41% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 2.1% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 21% in the last year , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Meta Wolf didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

DB:WOLF Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2024

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Meta Wolf's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Meta Wolf's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Meta Wolf's TSR, at 168% is higher than its share price return of 41%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Meta Wolf shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 22% a year, is even better. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Meta Wolf that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

