Meta Platforms (META)’s Llama 3.1 Model Achieves 75x Faster Inference with Cerebras AI Technology

Artificial intelligence has established deep roots within human society in a very short space of time. The latest manifestation of this is the latest advertisement by Coca-Cola, one of the most popular drink brands in the world, which was made entirely using AI features. However, these advertisements have not been well-received on social media. Per a report by news platform Forbes, the AI-generated Christmas ads have sparked mockery and caution from social media users. The ads were created by Secret Level, Silverside AI and Wild Card, who used AI models Leonardo, Luma, Runway, and Kling, for creative inspiration.

Meanwhile, finance news publication Financial Times reports that China’s biggest tech groups are building artificial intelligence teams in Silicon Valley. Per the report, the Chinese are hoping to poach staff from US rivals who could help them make up ground in the race to profit from generative AI. FT claims that Alibaba, ByteDance and Meituan are three Chinese firms that have been expanding their offices in California in recent months. This is part of a larger push that comes despite Washington’s efforts to slow down their work by restricting exports of the highest-end AI chips to the Asian country.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Market Capitalization: $1.5 Trillion

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family. Cerebras Systems, an AI company, recently announced that it had set a new performance record for Llama 3.1 405B – one of the world's largest and most capable openly available AI foundation models. The AI firm further noted that data from third party benchmark firm Artificial Analysis showed that Cerebras Inference on Llama was up to 75 times faster than offerings from other hyperscalers.

