Meta Platforms (META): Among UBS’ Top Quant Picks

We recently published a list of UBS’ Top Quant Stocks In AI, IT, Healthcare & Other Sectors: Top 33 Stocks In All Sectors. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stands against other UBS’ top quant stocks in AI, IT, healthcare & other sectors.
With the third quarter of the 2024 earnings season underway, Wall Street is dealing with a changing stock market environment. The Federal Reserve has started its interest rate reduction cycle and market watchers are on the lookout for labor market and inflationary indicators to determine whether the Fed will be able to meet its goal of reducing interest rates by an additional 50 basis points by the end of this year.
Simultaneously, the shifting economic climate is also creating changes in the investment environment. High interest rates traditionally do not mean well for certain stock market sectors barring exceptional circumstances. Some sectors that don’t perform well in a high-rate environment include real estate, healthcare, and technology.
For two of these, this has been the case in the 2022 – 2024 Federal Reserve interest rate hiking cycle as well. Starting from real estate, the flagship S&P index’s real estate sector’s annualized three-year return is currently -2.66%. From its peak of 324.75 in December 2021, the index has lost 48.2 points or 14.8%. Similarly, the high-end healthcare and biotechnology sector does not fare well during high interest rates either. Since 2021’s close, the S&P’s pharmaceutical stock index is down by -0.84% while the S&P’s biotechnology index has lost a sizable 12.61%.
This brings us to our third stock market sector, a.k.a, technology. Technology, as you’re likely aware, has seen a lot of investor interest due to the surge in artificial intelligence. Looking at the performance of the S&P’s technology stock index, its performance also mirrors real estate and healthcare stocks before the frenzy around artificial intelligence started. Between 2021’s close and the market’s bottom in October 2022, the index had lost 33%. During the same time period, the real estate, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology stock indexes had lost 34.8%, 12.2%, and 30.5%, respectively. However, market optimism surrounding artificial intelligence has created a clear bifurcation in performance.
As an example, while real estate stocks have gained 29% since the October 2022 bottom and biotechnology stocks have added 25% in value, information technology stocks are up by a whopping 115%. This shows that tech stocks have delivered 4x the returns of both real estate and biotechnology. Driving this is artificial intelligence, with the shares of the world’s premier AI GPU designer up by 690% since OpenAI publicly released ChatGPT.
Looking at these shifts, the next question to ask is which stock market sectors might benefit from the evolving environment moving forward. On this front, investment bank UBS has some insights. In its Equity Compass Report issued in mid-October, the bank identifies key themes and trends for US and global stock markets. Within global and US stock market sectors, the bank has rated only one sector as ‘Most Attractive’. Unsurprisingly, this is the US technology sector which is currently experiencing a sustained surge of investor optimism courtesy of artificial intelligence.
The bank shares several data points to justify its optimism in the US technology sector, and more specifically, artificial intelligence companies. Citing data from the Hugging Face repository, a collection of software development tools, it reveals “an average 200% y/y rise for new AI models and model downloads combined so far in 2024.” UBS is also optimistic about the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in the US business world. AI adoption is key since big technology firms that have invested billions of dollars in AI need it to generate returns on their investment.
As per UBS, data from the Census Bureau’s Business Trends and Outlook (BTOS) survey released in September 2024 shows that AI adoption across the 1.2 million firms tracked was picking up the pace. “In the survey, 5.9% of companies reported using AI as of 3Q24, up from 3.7% in 3Q23,” outlined the bank in its report. Not only did 5.9% of the firms adopt AI, but the survey’s outlook for the next six months revealed that AI adoption across the surveyed population could rise by 2.8 percentage points to sit at 8.7%. Commenting on the implications of the higher adoption, UBS stated that “increasing future adoption will increase visibility on AI monetization, which is consistent with recent comments from leading cloud platforms.” The firms slated to benefit the most from this monetization are those ” with strong footprints in existing customer bases,” believes the bank.
These statements necessitate asking the question of which industries are slated to benefit the most from AI adoption. Fortunately for us, UBS also shares data for the industries currently leading the way with AI adoption and those that could grow adoption in the future. Right now, the information technology and personal services sectors are leading with AI adoption since as of September 2024, their respective adoption percentages were 19.1% and 14.7%. For the next six months, while the same industries are expected to lead the pack in overall AI adoption through their 23% and 19.8% percentages, others are expected to make higher percentage point gains. Two industries that stand out in the report are educational services and the finance and insurance industries.
As per the report, the former is expected to increase its AI adoption by 5.6 percentage points to 18.7% over the next six months from the current value of 13.1%. For the finance and insurance sector, it is expected to mark a 6.2 percentage point jump to 13.4% from the existing AI adoption of 7.2%. Of course, while AI is by far the most popular sector in the market right now, UBS also shares other attractive areas. It outlines that the market “also offers exposure to secular growth in longevity through various US medical device companies. Many US companies are also playing leading roles in the energy transition via electric vehicles, renewables, and energy efficiency.”
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2024: 219
Sector: Communication Services
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is the largest social media and communications services company in the world. Its Facebook social network boasts a whopping 3.2 billion users. This user base is key to Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s hypothesis, as it makes it indispensable to advertisers for running their campaigns. The firm’s social media dominance has also enabled it to establish sizable financial resources as is evident by its trailing twelve-month revenue of $156 billion and cash and equivalents of $43.9 billion. In turn, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has used its sizable resources to develop a foothold in the AI industry via its Llama foundational AI model. Through Llama, the firm offers AI marketing services to advertisers and image editing and associated services to consumers. Consequently, the billions that the firm has invested in AI are now baked into its hypothesis, with the share price dependent on Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s ability to generate AI profits to convince investors that the spending was worth it. This was clear after the firm’s Q3 earnings which saw the stock drop by 3% after Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) increased its low-end 2024 CapEx guideline by $1 billion to $38 billion.
Polen Capital mentioned Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its Q2 2024 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:
“Meta Platforms delivered robust results in the period, with revenue growth accelerating in the first quarter. However, revenue comparisons for Meta will become more difficult from here, and its guidance for 2Q revenue fell below market expectations. After the company’s “year of efficiency,” where it cut costs in its core business, management is now indicating another ramp-up in GenAI and metaverse spending, spurring concerns about future profit margins. Metaverse spending, by our calculations, is now over $20 billion per year with little to no expected return on the foreseeable horizon.”
