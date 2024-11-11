Meta Platforms (META): Among UBS’ Top Quant Picks

We recently published a list of UBS’ Top Quant Stocks In AI, IT, Healthcare & Other Sectors: Top 33 Stocks In All Sectors. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stands against other UBS’ top quant stocks in AI, IT, healthcare & other sectors.

With the third quarter of the 2024 earnings season underway, Wall Street is dealing with a changing stock market environment. The Federal Reserve has started its interest rate reduction cycle and market watchers are on the lookout for labor market and inflationary indicators to determine whether the Fed will be able to meet its goal of reducing interest rates by an additional 50 basis points by the end of this year.

Simultaneously, the shifting economic climate is also creating changes in the investment environment. High interest rates traditionally do not mean well for certain stock market sectors barring exceptional circumstances. Some sectors that don’t perform well in a high-rate environment include real estate, healthcare, and technology.

For two of these, this has been the case in the 2022 – 2024 Federal Reserve interest rate hiking cycle as well. Starting from real estate, the flagship S&P index’s real estate sector’s annualized three-year return is currently -2.66%. From its peak of 324.75 in December 2021, the index has lost 48.2 points or 14.8%. Similarly, the high-end healthcare and biotechnology sector does not fare well during high interest rates either. Since 2021’s close, the S&P’s pharmaceutical stock index is down by -0.84% while the S&P’s biotechnology index has lost a sizable 12.61%.

This brings us to our third stock market sector, a.k.a, technology. Technology, as you’re likely aware, has seen a lot of investor interest due to the surge in artificial intelligence. Looking at the performance of the S&P’s technology stock index, its performance also mirrors real estate and healthcare stocks before the frenzy around artificial intelligence started. Between 2021’s close and the market’s bottom in October 2022, the index had lost 33%. During the same time period, the real estate, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology stock indexes had lost 34.8%, 12.2%, and 30.5%, respectively. However, market optimism surrounding artificial intelligence has created a clear bifurcation in performance.

As an example, while real estate stocks have gained 29% since the October 2022 bottom and biotechnology stocks have added 25% in value, information technology stocks are up by a whopping 115%. This shows that tech stocks have delivered 4x the returns of both real estate and biotechnology. Driving this is artificial intelligence, with the shares of the world’s premier AI GPU designer up by 690% since OpenAI publicly released ChatGPT.

Story Continues