Meta Platforms (META) Among Morgan Stanley’s Top Picks for 2025 Amid AI-Driven Products

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Top 10 AI Stocks to Watch Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stands against other top AI stocks to watch right now.
Tom Hancock, GMO U.S. quality ETF portfolio manager, said in a latest program on CNBC that the NASDAQ has become “risky” bet amid a lot of volatility.
“It’s become not really an index; it’s become a single bet. So it it’s a very risky thing to invest in. It’s not what I think you would want from a sort of diversified investor. It’s probably going to give you more volatile returns next year, and I’d a little bit worry that the AI rally has extended itself. So uh those may be uncomfortably volatile returns.”
Hancock said investors should also pay attention to some of the “old economy” stocks. He thinks AI stocks have become a “hype trade” and any “hiccup” in the economy could result in these stocks crashing. He also urged investors to look for stocks outside the US.
Hancock believes AI gains are now set to broaden out to smaller companies that have not received a lot of attention so far.
READ ALSO: 7 Best Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 8 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Invest In
For this article we picked 10 AI stocks currently trending based on latest news. With each stock we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 235
Morgan Stanley recently named its top picks for the advertising sector and released a similar list for media and entertainment stocks heading into 2025.
Morgan Stanley projects U.S. advertising to grow around 6.1% in 2025, following a challenging comparison to 2024, which includes the U.S. presidential election and Summer Olympics.
Despite this tough comparison, the firm expects strong growth in U.S. ad spending, driven by performance-oriented spending at the bottom of the funnel. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is one of the top picks of the firm in this category:
“Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is well positioned given its long pipeline of GPU-enabled products, including improvements in AI-driven feed and video recommendations, new ranking model architecture capable of learning more effectively from larger data sets, and incremental diffusion model capabilities.”
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is driving usage and ads revenue by improving its algorithms and user experience thanks to AI. Meta also reported strong adoption of its Llama AI model, attracting over 500 million monthly active users across its platforms. This progress positions Meta well for robust profitability in the next two years as it scales its AI infrastructure.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)’s advancements in Reels and WhatsApp are helping manage CapEx growth as the company strives to stay competitive in AI.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)’s clear monetization strategy for its generative AI, especially with Llama3, makes it a strong contender against rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)’s substantial user base of 3.3 billion provides a data and distribution edge that could capture a significant share of the GenAI market. Although short-term investors may be concerned about Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)’s increased AI spending, its forward P/E ratio of 24x, based on FY 2025 EPS estimates of $24.62, makes it the second-most affordable big tech stock, after Google, within its peer group (Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google).
RiverPark Large Growth Fund stated the following regarding Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META): Meta was our best performer in the third quarter after reporting a strong second quarter, including revenue of $39 billion (+22% y/y) and EPS of $5.16 (+73% y/y), both ahead of consensus expectations. Better than expected advertising revenue was driven by strength in key verticals including E-Commerce, Gaming and Entertainment, and Media. The company gave revenue guidance for Q3 that was ahead of investor expectations, driven by continued growth from Reels and Messaging (WhatsApp US users reached 100m+).
Overall, META ranks 2nd on our list of top AI stocks to watch right now. While we acknowledge the potential of META, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than META but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.