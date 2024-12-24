Meta Platforms (META) Among Morgan Stanley’s Top Picks for 2025 Amid AI-Driven Products

We recently published a list of Top 10 AI Stocks to Watch Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stands against other top AI stocks to watch right now.

Tom Hancock, GMO U.S. quality ETF portfolio manager, said in a latest program on CNBC that the NASDAQ has become “risky” bet amid a lot of volatility.

“It’s become not really an index; it’s become a single bet. So it it’s a very risky thing to invest in. It’s not what I think you would want from a sort of diversified investor. It’s probably going to give you more volatile returns next year, and I’d a little bit worry that the AI rally has extended itself. So uh those may be uncomfortably volatile returns.”

Hancock said investors should also pay attention to some of the “old economy” stocks. He thinks AI stocks have become a “hype trade” and any “hiccup” in the economy could result in these stocks crashing. He also urged investors to look for stocks outside the US.

Hancock believes AI gains are now set to broaden out to smaller companies that have not received a lot of attention so far.

For this article we picked 10 AI stocks currently trending based on latest news. With each stock we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 235

Morgan Stanley recently named its top picks for the advertising sector and released a similar list for media and entertainment stocks heading into 2025.

Morgan Stanley projects U.S. advertising to grow around 6.1% in 2025, following a challenging comparison to 2024, which includes the U.S. presidential election and Summer Olympics.

Despite this tough comparison, the firm expects strong growth in U.S. ad spending, driven by performance-oriented spending at the bottom of the funnel. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is one of the top picks of the firm in this category:

“Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is well positioned given its long pipeline of GPU-enabled products, including improvements in AI-driven feed and video recommendations, new ranking model architecture capable of learning more effectively from larger data sets, and incremental diffusion model capabilities.”

