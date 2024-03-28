Meta Platforms Inc's Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead Sells Company Shares

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), a leading technology company specializing in social networking services and digital platforms, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company on March 26, 2024.Jennifer Newstead, who holds a key executive position within the company, executed the sale at an average price of $505.29 per share, which resulted in a transaction amount of approximately $295,594.65. This transaction has been officially filed with the SEC, and the document can be viewed through this link.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,245 shares of Meta Platforms Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of sales by insiders, with a total of 211 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Meta Platforms Inc's shares were trading at $505.29 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1,259.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.14, which is above the industry median of 21.18 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, with a share price of $505.29 and a GF Value of $348.11, Meta Platforms Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Meta Platforms Inc operates a range of social networking sites and digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among others. The company's platforms are used by a large global audience for communication, content sharing, and community building. Meta Platforms Inc continues to be a significant player in the technology sector, with a focus on innovation and expansion into new areas such as virtual reality and augmented reality through its Oculus products and services.

