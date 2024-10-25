Is Meta Platforms Inc (META) the Best FAANG Stock To Buy According to Analysts?

In This Article:
“We Are Just at the Beginning of the AI Buildout”
Each of the big tech stocks has revealed its plans to invest $50 to $100 billion in GPU compute, evidence that Artificial intelligence may be the biggest theme right now. On October 21, Ray Wang, Constellation Research’s principal analyst, founder, and chairman, joined CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to share his stance on the tech sector, especially the Magnificent Seven, and the role of artificial intelligence.
The third quarter earnings season is upon us some of the mag seven are yet to report their quarterly results. Wang suggests artificial intelligence is just beginning to pan out and will stand as the major theme for a long while. He adds that companies, among the mega-caps, have poured hundreds of billions into AI during the first half of the year, and plan to add more during the second. He also shared that these mega-cap companies are driving demand as well.
While these expenditures may seem to have little to no payoff, historically investors were also worried about companies investing in the Internet. However, Wang dissects that the internet is not the same as artificial intelligence. The internet was rather open and decentralized and had many winners. AI, on the other hand, is more centralized, closed, and expensive, meaning that only a few players are going to make a mark.
Wang also shares that he owns all of the magnificent seven stocks. An interesting conjunction, highlighted by Wang, is that across search, social media, and commerce, most of the stocks in the Mag 7 have digital ads. Across all these three avenues, the next players cannot compete with the Magnificent Seven, especially in terms of revenue. On the regulatory front, he emphasized that the sector needs some relief. He adds that the tech sector needs to play out mergers and currently IPOs are lined up, explaining why everything is on hold.
FAANG is an acronym, which originally began as FANG, consisting of five major technology companies. The original term, FANG was coined by Jim Cramer in 2013 because, according to him, the four tech stocks belonged together as they functioned across similar themes of digitization and the web. FAANG today is much broader and includes technology companies that are shaping the future, which may also be categorized as the magnificent seven. That said, let’s take a look at the 8 best FAANG stocks to buy according to analysts.
Our Methodology
To come up with the 8 best FAANG stocks to buy according to analysts, we went over the NYSE FANG+ index and picked the latest holdings. We then examined the stocks and picked the ones with the highest analyst upside potential as of October 22, 2024. We also added the hedge fund sentiment of each stock as of Q2 2024. The list is in ascending order of analyst upside primarily and hedge fund holders, as of Q2 2024, secondarily.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)
Analyst Upside as of October 22, 2024: 3.5%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 219
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is a technology conglomerate and is the company behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp. The company has a large user base of over 3.27 billion daily active users across all its platforms.
Over the past few months, the company has ventured into AI and augmented reality, having launched its debut AR glasses, Orion, in September. On the same day, the company released its most affordable mixed-reality headset, Meta Quest 36. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is striving to become one of the best recommendation technology companies, and to reach that position META launched new features that allow users to explore their interests and like-minded people.
On October 3, Barton Crockett, Rosenblatt’s senior research analyst, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance, to discuss his bull thesis on META. He shares that people have started to get comfortable with the company’s strategic positioning and that its investments in AI have yielded positive returns for marketers especially. Crockett adds that ad technology is a new niche the company has stepped into and has pioneered. While he is concerned about Meta’s investments in the reality segment, he believes that the company is working on its execution. Crockett also states that advertising is META’s strongest suit, making a great argument for the stock.
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) has a strong business model and its position as one of the FAANG stocks is evidence of that. The company is pioneering ad tech using artificial intelligence, challenging for any other company to replicate.
Rowan Street Capital stated the following regarding Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:
"We are pleased to report that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), our largest position in the fund, has delivered a remarkable performance, +450% since our November 2022 note. Our investment in Meta dates back to 2018, with an average cost basis of approximately $172 per share. Today, the stock trades around $535, reflecting a 3x return over the six-year holding period, equating to a 20% annualized return.
Overall META ranks 8th among the 8 best FAANG stocks to buy according to analysts. While we acknowledge the potential of META as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than META but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
