Is Meta Platforms Inc (META) the Best FAANG Stock To Buy According to Analysts?

In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) stands against the other FAANG stocks to buy according to analysts.

“We Are Just at the Beginning of the AI Buildout”

Each of the big tech stocks has revealed its plans to invest $50 to $100 billion in GPU compute, evidence that Artificial intelligence may be the biggest theme right now. On October 21, Ray Wang, Constellation Research’s principal analyst, founder, and chairman, joined CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to share his stance on the tech sector, especially the Magnificent Seven, and the role of artificial intelligence.

The third quarter earnings season is upon us some of the mag seven are yet to report their quarterly results. Wang suggests artificial intelligence is just beginning to pan out and will stand as the major theme for a long while. He adds that companies, among the mega-caps, have poured hundreds of billions into AI during the first half of the year, and plan to add more during the second. He also shared that these mega-cap companies are driving demand as well.

While these expenditures may seem to have little to no payoff, historically investors were also worried about companies investing in the Internet. However, Wang dissects that the internet is not the same as artificial intelligence. The internet was rather open and decentralized and had many winners. AI, on the other hand, is more centralized, closed, and expensive, meaning that only a few players are going to make a mark.

Wang also shares that he owns all of the magnificent seven stocks. An interesting conjunction, highlighted by Wang, is that across search, social media, and commerce, most of the stocks in the Mag 7 have digital ads. Across all these three avenues, the next players cannot compete with the Magnificent Seven, especially in terms of revenue. On the regulatory front, he emphasized that the sector needs some relief. He adds that the tech sector needs to play out mergers and currently IPOs are lined up, explaining why everything is on hold.

FAANG is an acronym, which originally began as FANG, consisting of five major technology companies. The original term, FANG was coined by Jim Cramer in 2013 because, according to him, the four tech stocks belonged together as they functioned across similar themes of digitization and the web. FAANG today is much broader and includes technology companies that are shaping the future, which may also be categorized as the magnificent seven. That said, let’s take a look at the 8 best FAANG stocks to buy according to analysts.

