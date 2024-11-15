We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News and Ratings Grabbing Investor Attention. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stands against the other AI stocks you should pay attention to.

AI initiatives by businesses across the world are attracting the attention of investors. For example, the latest developments come from Finland, where Nokia, a once powerful phone maker who has now shifted focus towards telecom equipment, recently announced that it had purchased an application programming interface (API) hub and marketplace from US company Rapid. The hub is the largest of its kind in the world and is part of a larger effort by the Finnish company to boost revenues from 5G deployments. 5G tech has been a key reason for AI growth in the past few years. 5G speeds allow faster processing of AI tasks on mobile devices.

Across the pond, AI startup CoreWeave has secured more than $650 million in funding led by top names like Jane Street, Magnetar, Fidelity Management and Macquarie Capital. The startup specializes in providing cloud-based graphics processing unit (GPU) infrastructure to artificial intelligence developers. The company is now valued at more than $23 billion. In May this year, the firm was valued at $19 billion after a funding round led by investment firm Coatue that managed to raise over $1 billion. According to venture capital firm Accel, funding of AI and cloud companies in the US, Europe and Israel is estimated to hit $79.2 billion by the end of the year.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into?

Meta Platforms Inc. (META): An AI Stock Grabbing Investor Attention

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Market Capitalization: $1.5 Trillion

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family. On November 12, financial news website Barron’s reported that activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital had taken a $1 billion position in the tech giant. According to the report, the position was a validation of the artificial intelligence strategy of the company. Meta Platforms has integrated AI into tools it offers to customers seeking to place advertisements on social media platforms owned by the company. These have helped the firm overtake rival Alphabet in digital ad growth over the past year.

