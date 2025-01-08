Meta is getting rid of factchecking. If you want to leave Instagram, what are your alternatives?

There are few alternatives to Meta’s platform Instagram with the same kind of reach due to a lack of competition, making it hard to walk away. Photograph: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock

Meta’s decision to end factchecking to prioritise “free speech” has prompted alarm among social media experts, as well as questions about the ethics of using its platforms such as Instagram.

The company’s billionaire founder, Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday announced that the platforms’ factchecking program would be replaced with X-style “community notes”, a feature that allows users to add context to posts.

More political content will be pushed on to Meta’s platforms – which also include Facebook and Threads – while certain restrictions will be removed for subjects including immigration and gender.

But is it a reason to reconsider staying on these platforms? Here’s what you need to know.

Does Meta’s announcement affect you?

The decision affects just the US for now, but could expand to other jurisdictions.

The chief executive of Australia’s national newswire, Australian Associated Press, Lisa Davies, says its factchecking agency, AAP FactCheck, continued to provide services for Meta in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

Prof Axel Bruns, from the Queensland University of Technology’s digital media centre, says the “problematic” decision is likely an attempt to “curry favour” with the incoming Trump administration.

“This is a real problem for everyone who’s using Meta platforms, because this really opens the door to more and more misunderstanding circulating,” Bruns says.

Should I quit Instagram?

Experts say it is a matter of personal choice.

Bruns notes Meta’s announcement so far only relates to the US, and that social media users in other regions need to wait to see how it plays out online in their own area.

When it comes to Instagram, Bruns says it will be interesting to see if the platform changes – including if users start to see more “overtly political content” in their feeds.

The decision may affect people who follow a lot of US-based sources, he says.

Prof Jeannie Paterson, the director of the University of Melbourne’s Centre for AI and Digital Ethics, suggests society is “way past the time when we should be getting news content on social media anyway”.

“In a perfect world”, she says, people who were unhappy with Meta’s decision would walk away from Instagram.

“But in the real world that’s a lot harder to do,” she acknowledges. “It’s a real community of sort of small and independent creators … And that’s how they bring their products to the wider community.”

If I want to leave Instagram, what are the alternatives?

Paterson says the irony is that there are very few alternatives.

