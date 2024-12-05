Meta Expands AI Infrastructure with $10 Billion Louisiana Data Center

Meta Platforms (META, Financial) has announced to launch the construction of a colossal data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana, confirming that it would spend $10 billion on the development. The hyperscale facility will incorporate large AI and digital infrastructure operations, and construction work is forecasted to occur from December 2024 to 2030.

The data center is designed to be energy-intensive. To achieve its goal of being renewable, it will partner with Entergy Corporation, which provides energy to several states, including Louisiana. Meta's expansion aligns with its larger sustainability objectives: to consider 1-4 GW of nuclear energy by the early 2030s to power its AI.

It must be pointed out that Entergy has prior approvals for energy investments, for instance, in support of Amazon's facilities. Tough factors may affect the use of nuclear energy in such projects, mainly the regulations of reactors and the supply of uranium.

Meta's action is an example of rising energy demands in this sector as AI adoption gets faster.

