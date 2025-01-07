Meta shelves fact-checking in policy reversal ahead of Trump administration

By Katie Paul, Supantha Mukherjee and Deborah Mary Sophia

(Reuters) -Social media company Meta Platforms on Tuesday scrapped its U.S. fact-checking program and reduced curbs on discussions around contentious topics such as immigration and gender identity, bowing to criticism from conservatives as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office for a second time.

The move is Meta's biggest overhaul of its approach to managing political content on its services in recent memory and comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg has signaled a desire to mend fences with the incoming administration.

The changes will affect Facebook, Instagram and Threads, three of the world's biggest social media platforms with more than 3 billion users globally.

Last week, Meta elevated Republican policy executive Joel Kaplan as global affairs head and on Monday announced it had elected Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship and a close friend of Trump, to its board.

"We've reached a point where it's just too many mistakes and too much censorship. It's time to get back to our roots around free expression," Zuckerberg said in a video.

He acknowledged the role of the recent U.S. elections in his thinking, saying they "feel like a cultural tipping point, towards once again prioritizing speech."

In place of a formal fact-checking program to address dubious claims posted on Meta's platforms, Zuckerberg instead plans to implement a system of "community notes" similar to that used on Elon Musk-owned X.

Meta also will focus its automated systems on removing "high-severity violations" and illegal content such as terrorism and illicit drugs, Zuckerberg said. It will stop proactively scanning for hate speech and other types of rule-breaking, and review such posts only in response to user reports.

The company will move safety teams overseeing content policies and review out of California, including to Texas, he added.

A Meta spokesperson declined to say which specific teams would be moving to Texas and whether any would be moving to other places. The spokesperson also declined to cite examples of mistakes or bias on the part of fact-checkers.

'COMES AS A SHOCK'

The demise of the fact-checking program, started in 2016, caught partner organizations by surprise.

"We didn't know that this move was happening and it comes as a shock to us. This is definitely going to affect us," said Jesse Stiller, managing editor at Check Your Fact.

The head of the International Fact-Checking Network, Angie Drobnic Holan, challenged Zuckerberg's characterization of its members as biased or censorious.

