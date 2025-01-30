Meta to pay $25m to settle Trump lawsuit over ban

[Getty Images]

US President Donald Trump has signed a legal settlement that will see Facebook and Instagram owner Meta pay out roughly $25m (£20m).

Trump sued the social media giant and its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, in 2021 over the suspension of his accounts after the 6 January Capitol riots that year.

In July 2024, Meta lifted the final restrictions on Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the lead up to US presidential elections.

The settlement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Around $22m of the settlement will go to a fund for Trump's presidential library.

The balance will be used to cover legal costs and the other plaintiffs who signed on to the lawsuit. Meta will not admit wrongdoing.

The company suspended Trump's accounts in 2021 and said that it would ban him from the platforms for at least two years.

After Trump's election victory in November, Mr Zuckerberg visited his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. The move was seen as evidence of an apparent thawing in their once frosty relations.

The following month, Meta donated $1m to an inauguration fund for Trump. Mr Zuckerberg was a guest at Trump's inauguration at the US Capitol earlier this month - seated near other global tech billionaires.

For years, Trump had been highly critical of Mr Zuckerberg and Facebook - calling the platform "anti-Trump" in 2017.

Their relationship soured further after the president's accounts were banned. He called Facebook an "enemy of the people" in March 2024.

Twitter, which is now named X and owned by Trump ally Elon Musk, also "permanently" suspended the president from its platform.

After buying the firm for $44bn, Mr Musk reinstated Trump's account in 2022 after a poll he ran on the site narrowly backed the move.

Separately on Wednesday, Meta defended its $65bn investment in artificial intelligence (AI) after tech stocks were rocked in the wake of Chinese AI app DeepSeek's sudden rise.

Mr Zuckerberg told investors there was a lot to learn from DeepSeek, but it was too soon to have "a really strong opinion" about what the app means for the future of AI.

"If anything, I think the recent news has only strengthened our conviction that this is right thing for us to be focused on," he added.

Many US tech stocks sank this week after DeepSeek surged in popularity, though Meta's has bucked this trend by rising.

The stock was up in after hours trading after it posted better than expected financial results on Wednesday.

However, questions remain about what advances in Chinese AI will mean for the US AI market generally considering DeepSeek's claim it was developed at a fraction of the cost of its US rivals.

