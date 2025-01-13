Meta CEO Criticizes White House Over Content Demands, Highlights Potential of Trump Administration

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg of Meta Platforms (META, Financials) said that the Biden government pushed Facebook to delete certain material, characterizing the conversations as uncomfortable and sometimes hostile. Speaking on a podcast run by comedian Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg said that White House officials often asked Meta to delete postssome of which the firm finally decided against removing.

Zuckerberg claims that while Facebook used to comply with certain requests in the past, it now aims to be more careful. He said the corporation will handle such issues differently in the future and admitted that some past choices to remove material were swayed by lacking understanding.

One incident apparently concerned a meme about COVID-19 vaccinations, which the Biden government asked Facebook to delete. Meta turned down, claiming that on its channels, comedy and satire ought to still be allowed.

The White House has not addressed these claims.

Zuckerberg also said that Meta is shutting down its outside fact-checking initiative. Under a new project known as "Community Notes," the corporation intends to reduce needless content filtering while nevertheless supporting user responsibility and openness.

Publically denouncing Meta's change in content filtering policy, President Joe Biden has suggested that this might compromise initiatives to guarantee truthful communication. The government has underlined the need of eradicating false information in the public domain.

Zuckerberg also voiced hope about the upcoming Trump government, suggesting that it may greatly help the technology industry. He underlined the strategic relevance of the American IT sector and proposed that the federal government may be rather important in increasing its worldwide competitiveness. Zuckerberg expects the Trump government to give measures improving the sector's development top priority, therefore safeguarding its worldwide reputation.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

