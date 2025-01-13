Are Meta Bright Group Berhad's (KLSE:MBRIGHT) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Meta Bright Group Berhad (KLSE:MBRIGHT) has had a rough month with its share price down 11%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Meta Bright Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Meta Bright Group Berhad is:

5.3% = RM15m ÷ RM292m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.05.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Meta Bright Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

As you can see, Meta Bright Group Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. An industry comparison shows that the company's ROE is not much different from the industry average of 5.3% either. Looking at Meta Bright Group Berhad's exceptional 52% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Given the low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other reasons behind this growth as well. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Meta Bright Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 15% in the same 5-year period.

KLSE:MBRIGHT Past Earnings Growth January 13th 2025

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Meta Bright Group Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

