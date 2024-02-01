Meta Bright Group Berhad's (KLSE:MBRIGHT) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Meta Bright Group Berhad's (KLSE:MBRIGHT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 26% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Meta Bright Group Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Meta Bright Group Berhad is:

3.4% = RM8.1m ÷ RM242m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Meta Bright Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.4% ROE

It is quite clear that Meta Bright Group Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 4.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Meta Bright Group Berhad grew its net income at a significant rate of 31% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Meta Bright Group Berhad compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 1.8% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Meta Bright Group Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Meta Bright Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Meta Bright Group Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Meta Bright Group Berhad has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Meta Bright Group Berhad.

