Meta Bright Group Berhad (KLSE:MBRIGHT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Meta Bright Group Berhad's (KLSE:MBRIGHT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Meta Bright Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = RM4.1m ÷ (RM346m - RM60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Meta Bright Group Berhad has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Meta Bright Group Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Meta Bright Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Meta Bright Group Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 1.4% on its capital. In addition to that, Meta Bright Group Berhad is employing 32% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Meta Bright Group Berhad gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a solid 56% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Meta Bright Group Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Meta Bright Group Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

