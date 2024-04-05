How a messy neighbour could knock £56,000 off your house price

House for sale

A messy next-door neighbour could knock nearly £57,000 off the value of a seller’s home as unkempt gardens put off potential buyers.

A build-up of waste, overflowing gutters and even garden gnomes are among the unsightly features which put the dampers on potential sale, according to insurer Churchill.

The insurance firm found 82pc of surveyed estate agents stressed the importance of speaking to neighbours about improving the appearance of their property before putting homes on the market.

Research found that on average £31,000 is wiped off the value of a seller’s home due to a messy neighbour, which is around 10pc of the average house price in England.

Sarah Khan, head of home insurance at Churchill, said: “First impressions count when it comes to selling homes, with the sale price often negatively impacted when the neighbouring property looks scruffy.”

Figures show that the biggest impact on house prices is felt in London, where untidy neighbours could impact a sale price by over £56,950, followed by the South East (£41,049) and East of England (£37,015).

Jonathan Rolande, of the National Association of Property Buyers, regularly sees the impact of unkempt front gardens.

He said: “It is a common issue; you see broken trampolines and piles of waste. I’ve seen asbestos shed roofs that people don’t want to dispose of because of the expense, so they just leave them in the garden covered in ivy.

“A mess outside a house just looks horrible, it’s not nice. But it also raises concern to the buyer that the neighbour could be trouble.

“If you’ve got broken down cars in the front garden, for example, will they be working on cars early on a Sunday morning. Or if there’s a large accumulation of waste, maybe they are a hoarder or recluse.

“People don’t want to buy trouble.”

Conflicts between neighbours when trying to sell can be distressing, and those trying to sell up can feel nervous to approach others asking for a tidy-up.

Ms Khan said: “If you have a good relationship with your neighbour, it is worth approaching them to see if they would be happy to make changes to the appearance of their property.”

Doing so could help the neighbours in the future, as when they come to sell up they will benefit from your previous healthy sale price.

Mr Rolande says “trying to be friendly to explain the situation would be the best way to approach it”.

“You could offer to pay for a skip or rubbish clearance firm to take away the waste,” he said.

“It might cost hundreds of pounds to do so, but it would be a good investment as it could save you thousands on the value of your house.

Mr Rolande warned against going down a formal route of getting a solicitor involved, as by doing so, the issue would need to be disclosed on the property information form.

He added: “By raising the issue of a dispute you’re sort of piling a problem on top of a problem.”

Churchill found that some sellers deliberately time viewings to make houses look more favourable. This is an effort to avoid the risk of exposing potential buyers to issues from a neighbouring property, such as the playing of loud music, noise from pets, or simply meeting the neighbours altogether.