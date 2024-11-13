Is Merus N.V. (MRUS) Top Performing European Stock Heading into 2025?

We recently published a list of 10 Top Performing European Stocks Heading into 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) stands against other top performing European stocks.

As per Deloitte, inflation in the Eurozone slightly rebounded in October but was still quite low. The consumer price index increased 2% in October as compared to the year earlier. While this was slightly up from the low of 1.7% of inflation in September, this was the lowest since June 2021. For the ECB, the increase to 2% should not be worrisome. This is because the ECB’s target is 2%.

As per the World Economic Forum, European households continue to save at their highest rates in years, with saving rates in the eurozone exceeding the pre-pandemic levels. In Q2 2024, the saving rate in Europe came in at 15.7%, reflecting an increase from the 15.2% rate that was seen in the quarter prior, as per Eurostat (the statistical office of the EU). In its latest economic forecast, the European Commission mentioned that GDP growth in 2024 is expected to be 1% in the European Union. Furthermore, the growth should improve to 1.6% in 2025.

Impact of Trump’s Presidency on Europe's Economic Growth

As per Goldman Sachs, Europe might face a big hit to economic growth as trade tensions rise. These tensions are fueled by Trump's proposal for sweeping tariffs on all of the US imports. The large bank added that the actual magnitude of tariff increases might be less of a matter of worry as compared to the uncertainty that is created by threatening to impose tariffs on Europe. While Mr. Trump’s 10% across-the-board tariff poses a clear risk, Goldman Sachs expects the incoming President to initiate a more moderate set of duties on European countries.

These tariffs will be targeted towards auto exports, which are worth $80 billion, or 0.9% of EU exports. The duties are expected to have a significant impact on GDP in Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland in particular. ECB president had earlier mentioned that, if Trump wins, it will be a threat to Europe due to his tariff ideas, NATO commitment, and climate change policies.

Pathway For Rate Cuts and Inflation

The Bank of England decided to cut the interest rates by 25 basis points and mentioned that expected reductions would be gradual. This is because of the expectations that the British government's first budget might lead to increased inflation and economic growth. As per Reuters, BoE mentioned that inflation is expected to rise to ~2.5% by the end of 2024 from 1.7% in September and 2.7% by 2025 end before declining gradually below its 2% target in mid-2027.

