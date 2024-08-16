Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Strong Earnings Are Of Good Quality

Investors were underwhelmed by the solid earnings posted by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) recently. We have done some analysis and have found some comforting factors beneath the profit numbers.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

To properly understand Merck's profit results, we need to consider the US$3.4b expense attributed to unusual items. While deductions due to unusual items are disappointing in the first instance, there is a silver lining. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. If Merck doesn't see those unusual expenses repeat, then all else being equal we'd expect its profit to increase over the coming year.

Our Take On Merck's Profit Performance

Unusual items (expenses) detracted from Merck's earnings over the last year, but we might see an improvement next year. Because of this, we think Merck's earnings potential is at least as good as it seems, and maybe even better! And on top of that, its earnings per share have grown at an extremely impressive rate over the last three years. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Merck at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Merck has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

