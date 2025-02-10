Merck (MRK) Downgraded by TD Cowen Over Keytruda, Gardasil Concerns

We recently published a list of 10 Important News Updates Investors Shouldn’t Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stands against other important news updates investors shouldn’t miss.

Investor optimism is still strong despite ongoing economic uncertainties, with analysts highlighting some important factors that are driving market performance. Earnings growth, technological advancements, and investment trends continue to shape the outlook, while interest rates and inflation are still important considerations. Experts are assessing how these elements will influence long-term market trends and whether the current bull run can be sustained in the coming years.

Bull Market Trends and the Future of Investments

At CNBC’s Squawk Box, Mary Ann Bartels of Sanctuary Wealth showed bullish sentiment toward the market, especially due to strong earnings growth. She compared the current environment to past periods of innovation, such as the 1920s and 1990s, emphasizing the role of AI, robotics, and Web3 in driving long-term growth. Unlike the 1990s, she noted that companies today are funding investments with cash and equity rather than excessive leverage. She believes that the S&P could reach 7,200 to 7,400 this year and 10,000 to 13,000 by the end of the decade, as she expects the bull market to extend through 2029 to 2030.

Despite concerns about past market crashes, Bartels believes the current rally is more sustainable due to the large amount of cash on the sidelines and relatively low market leverage. While she acknowledged the possibility of another bear market, she expects a recovery leading to new highs.

Moreover, Bartels sees the 10-year Treasury yield fluctuating between 4% and 5% in 2024, with near-term expectations of 4.2% before potentially rising again if economic growth remains strong. She also warned that inflation data, including PPI and CPI, could impact yields, and require close monitoring.

For this article, we selected stocks by reviewing news articles, stock analysis, and press releases.

