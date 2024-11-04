Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) the Best Pharma Stock to Buy Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stands against the other pharma stocks.

Healthcare takes the concept of 'defensive' further than almost any industry, encompassing many companies that provide patient care, engage in the research and development of new treatments, and design, manufacture, and market diagnostic equipment and tests. Breakthroughs in medical technology, pharmaceuticals, and treatment methods have transformed patient outcomes, with pharmaceutical companies, in particular, attracting significant attention as the demand for rapid results has increased. A report from Grand View Research estimates that the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market was valued at around $516.48 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63% from 2023 to 2030.

Today, the biopharma sector boasts its largest and most diverse clinical pipeline to date—a result of decades of pioneering research. The number of unique drugs in development has nearly doubled, growing from 3,200 in 2012 to 6,100 in 2022. That said, only 14% of drugs in clinical trials make it to FDA approval, according to Research from MIT, pushing the average cost of developing a single drug to about $1 billion. AI could be the game-changer here. Generative AI, for example, lets researchers explore way more potential compounds than traditional methods can while helping spot disease patterns in massive data sets to find the best drug combinations. Moreover, PwC predicts that AI-driven automation and analytics could slash process timelines by 60–70% and reduce operational costs by over 30%.

Similarly, interest in weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy has fueled huge growth in the industry. A recent study published in the scientific journal Addiction indicates that GLP-1 drugs could cut opioid and alcohol addiction rates by up to half. These drugs are also being tested for Alzheimer’s and other conditions commonly linked to obesity. For pharmaceutical companies aiming to lead in areas like cardiovascular and renal health, developing GLP-1s is becoming essential. The focus has shifted beyond competing with the top dogs in the anti-obesity market, which is projected to reach $130 billion by 2030. As the potential applications of GLP-1s grow, so does the opportunity for new players to enter the field. Swiss company Roche, for instance, rejoined the race for a weight-loss pill last year with its acquisition of California-based Carmot Therapeutics for up to $3.1 billion. The company is looking to “fast-track” its anti-obesity treatments, aiming to capture a chunk of the weight-loss market and restore confidence in its pipeline.

