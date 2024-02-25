Mercedes-Benz Group (ETR:MBG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG) will increase its dividend on the 13th of May to €5.30, which is 1.9% higher than last year's payment from the same period of €5.20. This takes the annual payment to 7.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Mercedes-Benz Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. But before making this announcement, Mercedes-Benz Group's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

EPS is set to fall by 11.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 43%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €2.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €5.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.0% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Mercedes-Benz Group has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. Mercedes-Benz Group definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Mercedes-Benz Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Mercedes-Benz Group will make a great income stock. While Mercedes-Benz Group is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We don't think Mercedes-Benz Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

