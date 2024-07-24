The Mercedes-AMG V-8 Has No Set Expiration Date

Mercedes-AMG

The once-ubiquitous 4.0-liter Mercedes-AMG V-8 is slowly fading from the brand's lineup. The turbo engine is no longer offered in the C63 and it is not expected in the upcoming E63, either. That does not necessarily mean that the V-8 is marching to a demise any time soon though.

Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe recently told Autocar that the engine still has "no end date" set.

"[AMG's] main purpose is to satisfy customer needs. We still see there are many customers that love our V-8 engines and our high-performance four-cylinder engines," the executive said. He added that the brand "[does not put an end date]" on internal combustion engines like the 4.0-liter V-8, but still remains "pretty convinced" that AMG will eventually shift to all-electric production.

Schiebe noted upcoming legislation that would end internal combustion engine production in the EU by 2035, but he did not commit to what exactly AMG will do until that legislation potentially comes into effect. He said that he "[doesn't] want to put a specific date or strategic direction because we are fully flexible here."

While AMG currently offers variants of both the EQE and EQS sedans, the first all-electric car on the dedicated AMG.EA architecture is expected to be a better representation of what an AMG EV can be at its fullest. That platform has already been seen testing in the snow and is expected to be revealed in the near future.

A world where AMG only sells electric cars still seems inevitable, but that day will apparently not come any time soon. Until then, the brand is committed to at least some internal combustion development. That leaves some hope that the V-8 will stick around a while longer, even if it only shows up in top-end cars like the new AMG GT.

