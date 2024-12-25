MercadoLibre, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MELI) institutional investors lost 3.6% over the past week but have profited from longer-term gains

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in MercadoLibre implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 19 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

A look at the shareholders of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 82% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$88b last week. However, the 11% one-year returns may have helped alleviate their overall losses. They should, however, be mindful of further losses in the future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of MercadoLibre, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for MercadoLibre

NasdaqGS:MELI Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MercadoLibre?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that MercadoLibre does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MercadoLibre's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:MELI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2024

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in MercadoLibre. Capital Research and Management Company is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.6% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 19 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Story Continues