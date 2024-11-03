MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Among The Best Consumer Cyclical Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Best Consumer Cyclical Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) stands against the other consumer cyclical stocks.

Cyclical stocks are shares of companies whose performance is heavily dependent on business cycles and economic conditions. These stocks represent industries that produce non-essential, or discretionary, goods and services, such as automobiles, housing, entertainment, travel, and retail.

As the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, it creates a favorable environment for investing in cyclical stocks. Lower interest rates reduce the cost of borrowing, which encourages both consumers and businesses to take out loans and spend more. This boost in consumer spending is particularly beneficial for companies that sell discretionary goods and services, such as those in the automotive, housing, travel, and retail sectors.

According to the latest report, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on September 27, personal income in the US increased by $50.5 billion, or 0.2%, in August. This growth was driven by an increase in compensation, which was partially offset by a decrease in personal income receipts on assets. Disposable personal income (DPI), which is personal income less personal current taxes, also increased by $34.2 billion, or 0.2%. Additionally, personal consumption expenditures (PCE) rose by $47.2 billion, or 0.2%, with a $54.8 billion increase in spending for services and a $7.6 billion decrease in spending for goods.

Large Bank Sees Stabilizing Economy Boosting Cyclical Stocks

On October 14, CNBC reported that Morgan Stanley is optimistic about the stabilizing economy and its potential to boost cyclical stocks. According to equity strategist Michael Wilson, the recent rise in yields following optimistic economic data, including the latest wholesale inflation report, could indicate that the bond market is beginning to part with some of the growth concerns on the hope that the economy is on stable footing. He added that this trend provides greater confidence in cyclical stocks, which are positively correlated to upward moves in the 10-year Treasury yield. Wilson expects both rates and economic data to support cyclical stocks. The bank’s bullish call comes as the S&P 500 rose to a fresh record high, supported by better-than-expected results from a handful of companies that have reported third-quarter results.

Cyclical stocks offer significant opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on economic growth and favorable monetary policy. As the Federal Reserve continues to lower interest rates, the reduced borrowing costs will continue to stimulate consumer and business spending, driving demand for discretionary goods and services. With that in context let’s take a look at the 7 best consumer cyclical stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

