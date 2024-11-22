'New year, new menu': McDonald's to launch McValue platform, extend the $5 Meal Deal

Hot on the heels of its successful $5 Meal Deal amid rising food costs across the U.S., McDonald’s is launching a new platform for affordable eats called McValue.

Starting on Jan. 7, 2025, Mickey Ds will offer its new McValue menu, which will include a number of options for customers looking to save a buck or two, the fast food restaurant announced in a news release on Friday.

"Get ready for a new year, new menu," the company said.

McValue will include the $5 Meal Deal. Launched in June as a limited-time offer, the company extended it because of its popularity. McValue will also include a new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer on certain popular items, like the Sausage McMuffin and Double Cheeseburger.

“When it comes to value, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all. We’ve worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we’re excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants.”

Here is what you need to know about McDonald’s new deals.

In 2025, McDonald's will be offering the McValue menu that will feature meal deals at a bargain price.

Buy One, Add One for $1

With options from the McValue menu, customers can buy one full-priced menu item and add one item for just $1, the fast-food restaurant company said.

Here is the McValue menu options that will be available for the deal:

Breakfast:

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

Lunch and Dinner:

Six-piece Chicken McNuggets

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken

Small Fries

$5 Meal Deal

If you were loving the $5 Meal Deal, Mickey D's announced that the deal is here to stay until at least next summer, the company said.

Here is what you can get in the $5 Meal Deal:

McDouble or McChicken

Small fries

Four-piece Chicken McNuggets

Small soft drink

In-app purchase deals

McDonald's says that another part of its McValue platform will be in-app deals that vary by store, like getting a large order of French fries for free with a minimum $1 purchase when you download the app.

