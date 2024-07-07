Mencast Holdings (Catalist:5NF) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Mencast Holdings (Catalist:5NF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Mencast Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = S$4.1m ÷ (S$181m - S$87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Mencast Holdings has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Mencast Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Mencast Holdings' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Mencast Holdings has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 4.4% on its capital. In addition to that, Mencast Holdings is employing 140% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Mencast Holdings has decreased current liabilities to 48% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Mencast Holdings has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Mencast Holdings has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 58% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Mencast Holdings (of which 2 are significant!) that you should know about.

