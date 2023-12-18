Memiontec Holdings Ltd.'s (Catalist:TWL) Shares Climb 34% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

Those holding Memiontec Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:TWL) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 34% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 34% in the last twelve months.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 12x, you may consider Memiontec Holdings as a stock to avoid entirely with its 36.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Memiontec Holdings has been doing very well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

View our latest analysis for Memiontec Holdings

Catalist:TWL Price to Earnings Ratio vs Industry December 18th 2023

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Memiontec Holdings, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Enough Growth For Memiontec Holdings?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Memiontec Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 32%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 9.2% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

Story continues

With this information, we find it concerning that Memiontec Holdings is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Memiontec Holdings' P/E

Shares in Memiontec Holdings have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Memiontec Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Memiontec Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Memiontec Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.