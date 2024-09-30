Is Memiontec Holdings Ltd.'s (Catalist:TWL) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Memiontec Holdings' (Catalist:TWL) stock increased significantly by 24% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Memiontec Holdings' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Memiontec Holdings is:

15% = S$3.3m ÷ S$23m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Memiontec Holdings' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Memiontec Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 14%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 21% seen over the past five years by Memiontec Holdings. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Memiontec Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 21% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Memiontec Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Memiontec Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Memiontec Holdings' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 39%, meaning the company retains 61% of its income. So it seems that Memiontec Holdings is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Memiontec Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Memiontec Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Memiontec Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

