MegaStudyEdu And 2 Other Leading Dividend Stocks For Your Portfolio

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by interest rate adjustments from major central banks and mixed performances across key indices, investors are closely monitoring economic indicators such as inflation and labor market trends. In this environment, dividend stocks offer a compelling option for those seeking income stability amidst market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 7.05% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.70% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.27% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.22% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.05% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.93% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.65% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.88% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.79% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.55% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1847 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: MegaStudyEdu Co. Ltd. offers online and offline educational services mainly in South Korea, with a market cap of ₩465.32 billion.

Operations: MegaStudyEdu Co. Ltd.'s revenue segments include High School at ₩584.07 billion, Elementary and Middle School at ₩214.70 billion, University at ₩81.15 billion, and Employment services at ₩56.81 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

MegaStudyEdu's dividend payments are well covered by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 28% and 17.8%, respectively. Despite being in the top 25% for dividend yield in South Korea, its dividends have been volatile over the past five years. The company has completed a share buyback program worth KRW 9.99 billion, repurchasing approximately 1.8% of shares, which may impact future dividend sustainability positively or negatively depending on financial strategies moving forward.

KOSDAQ:A215200 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hanatour Service Inc. is a company that offers travel and related services across South Korea, Northeast and Southeast Asia, the United States, and Europe, with a market cap of ₩886.02 billion.

Operations: Hanatour Service Inc.'s revenue segments include Trip services generating ₩582.45 billion and Hotel services contributing ₩24.71 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4%

Hanatour Service's dividend yield is in the top 25% of South Korea's market, yet its dividends are not well covered by earnings, indicated by a high payout ratio of 147.8%. Despite growth in earnings and revenue over the past year, profit margins have declined from 13.1% to 8.8%. Although cash flows adequately cover dividends with a low cash payout ratio of 26.8%, dividend payments have been unreliable and volatile over the past decade.