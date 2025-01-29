What Is Megaport Limited's (ASX:MP1) Share Price Doing?

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Megaport’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Megaport

Is Megaport Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Megaport is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$12.07, but it is currently trading at AU$8.19 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Megaport’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Megaport?

ASX:MP1 Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2025

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Megaport's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MP1 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MP1 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MP1. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Story Continues