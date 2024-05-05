Mega Millions player just misses $284 million jackpot. Where was winning ticket sold?

A Mega Millions ticket sold in South Dakota won $1 million, narrowly missing out on the $284 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Friday, May 3, but not the Mega Ball, the national Mega Millions site said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $306 million, with a cash option of approximately $140 million, for the next drawing Tuesday, May 7, the site said.

The winning numbers were 6, 13, 15, 53 and 56, with a Mega Ball of 11.

More than 908,000 other tickets sold in the United States also won prizes ranging from $2 to $20,000 in the drawing, the lottery said.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player was hoping for a ‘caffeine fix.’ His SC ticket ‘gave him quite a lift’

‘Lucky’ player takes home massive Maryland lottery prize — just in time to retire

Powerball player’s wife found forgotten ticket in Virginia — then ‘she went ballistic’