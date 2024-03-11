Mega Millions jackpot heats up to $735 million: When is the next lottery drawing?

All eyes are on the Mega Millions lottery ahead of the next drawing this week with a jackpot worth over $700 million, the sixth-largest in the game's history.

The jackpot currently sits at an estimated $735 million with a cash option of $356.7 million before Tuesday's drawing, and if there are no winners, that prize will continue to grow.

No one has won the Mega Millions since December of last year, when two tickets in California shared the $394 million jackpot. The largest jackpot ever won in the Mega Millions lottery was in August 2023, when a single ticket won the $1.602 billion prize out of Neptune Beach, Florida.

Here's what to know about the next Mega Millions drawing and your next chance to win big.

What are winning Mega Millions numbers? These are the most commonly drawn

When are the Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The next drawing is Tuesday, March 12.

What were the last Mega Millions winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Friday, March 8 drawing were 19, 20, 22, 47 and 58. The Mega Ball was 1 and the Megaplier was 3X.

While there were no jackpot winners, there were Match 5 $1 million winners in Georgia and Texas.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

What is the Megaplier?

A Mega Millions entry card is displayed at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

How to play the Mega Millions

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play. There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly pick numbers for you. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

Story continues

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1 which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five. The Megapiler is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

What are the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

Here are the six largest Mega Millions jackpots ever won, according to the lottery:

$1.602 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023 $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in October 2018 in South Carolina $1.35 billion from one winning ticket in January 2023 in Maine $1.34 billion from one winning ticket in July 2022 in Illinois $1.050 billion from one winning ticket in January 2021 in Michigan Current jackpot: $735 million.

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions lottery jackpot over $700M: Next drawing set for Tuesday