Mega-cap tech leads US stocks higher as Dow Jones hits another record high
Mega-cap tech stocks led the market higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting another all-time high.
Shares of Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Amazon all surging about 3%. The gains come as investors closely monitor interest rates following the Federal Reserve's dovish pivot last week, when stocks notched their seventh consecutive weekly gain.
The US 10-year Treasury yield ticked up but remained below 4% Monday, after diving nearly 30 basis points over the past week. The sharp decline came after the Fed signaled that rate cuts are more likely than hikes in 2024.
It's a quiet week on the economic data front, with the November PCE deflator the most important report, set to be released on Friday.
Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Monday:
S&P 500: 4,740.56, up 0.45%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 37,306.02, up less than 0.01% (0.86 point)
Nasdaq Composite: 14,904.81, up 0.61%
Here's what else happened today:
Adobe called off its plans to acquire Figma for $20 billion after the deal met intense scrutiny from regulators in Europe.
A period of disinflation will spark the Fed to cut interest rates five times in 2024, according to a recent note from Goldman Sachs.
It's been a horrible year for cannabis stocks, with the MJ PurePlay 100 Index falling 14% year to date, compared to a 23% gain for the S&P 500.
Goldman Sachs boosted its 2024 year-end S&P 500 price target by 9% just one month after initially forecasting a flat stock market for next year.
Billionaire investor David Rubenstein said don't expect an economic recession just because the Fed might soon cut interest rates.
Goldman Sachs said Eli Lilly stock could more than double from current levels to a $1.2 trillion valuation as millions of people take its GLP-1 weight loss drug.
In commodities, bonds, and crypto:
West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 1.62% to $72.94 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.99% to $78.07 a barrel.
Gold climbed 0.24% to $2,040.50 per ounce.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 basis points to 3.95%.
Bitcoin edged higher by 1.32% to $41,894.
