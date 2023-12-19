Advertisement
Mega-cap tech leads US stocks higher as Dow Jones hits another record high

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
Mega-cap tech leads US stocks higher as Dow Jones hits another record high
trader, NYSE
Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

  • Mega-cap tech stocks led the market higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones hitting a fresh record.

  • Investors are closely watching interest rates after the Fed made a dovish pivot last week.

  • Stocks are coming off seven consecutive weekly advances amid hopes for an imminent rate cut.

Mega-cap tech stocks led the market higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting another all-time high.

Shares of Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Amazon all surging about 3%. The gains come as investors closely monitor interest rates following the Federal Reserve's dovish pivot last week, when stocks notched their seventh consecutive weekly gain.

The US 10-year Treasury yield ticked up but remained below 4% Monday, after diving nearly 30 basis points over the past week. The sharp decline came after the Fed signaled that rate cuts are more likely than hikes in 2024.

It's a quiet week on the economic data front, with the November PCE deflator the most important report, set to be released on Friday.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Monday: 

Here's what else happened today: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 1.62% to $72.94 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.99% to $78.07 a barrel.

  • Gold climbed 0.24% to $2,040.50 per ounce.

  • The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 basis points to 3.95%.

  • Bitcoin edged higher by 1.32% to $41,894.

