Meet the three Walmart Inc. women who choose the $650 billion worth of goods it sells you every year

This holiday season, as you peruse the aisles of your local Walmart, you might come across a five-foot-tall Nutcracker decoration. Over at Sam’s Club, the glint of a lab-grown diamond might catch your eye. And overseas, it might be wasabi macadamia nuts that find their way into your cart.

These products are but three small examples of the bets being placed by the chief merchants and top sourcing executive at Walmart Inc.’s major divisions to win the highly competitive holiday season. These items didn’t just land on shelves randomly, of course.

They and the hundreds of thousands of other products on store shelves and online, were chosen, often at least a year ago, by teams of buyers led by Latriece Watkins, chief merchant at Walmart U.S., the company’s biggest division at 69% of its $650 billion in sales; Megan Crozier, chief merchant at Sam’s Club; and Andrea Albright, whose responsibilities include serving as executive vice president for sourcing at Walmart. That role puts her in charge of the worldwide team that works with suppliers and looks for new ones for the whole company. (Abroad, each market has its own chief merchant.)

“The chief merchant leads the personal shoppers of America,” says Watkins. There are 100,000 different individual items at a typical Walmart store (and countless more online), and Watkins’s teams work with vendors, influencers, and lots of data to decide what makes it to store shelves and online. For the holiday season, the process begins a year in advance, including knowing how much more to order of an item that’s proving to be popular and getting a sense of the latest trend to jump on. That is the case with those Nutcrackers, items so popular that there are even Facebook groups to swap tips on decorating them.

While a successful holiday season takes a village—including COOs to make sure items move through a retailer’s system efficiently, CFOs to manage money in a healthy way, and CTOs to ensure the IT systems sing together—the chief merchant’s role is particularly important. After all, a retailer can’t make money if shoppers don’t like what is for sale there. While consumers have been pulling back on nonessential items (leading to soft sales at chains like Target, Macy’s, and Kohl’s), Walmart has been handily outperforming those rivals this year. But to continue to do so, its merchants must make the right bets.

Personal shoppers by proxy

So what exactly does a CMO (not to be confused with a chief marketing officer) do? Those executives don’t choose every item, of course. But they supervise large teams of buyers who do and enable those merchants, expected to be experts in their product category, to do their thing.

Story Continues