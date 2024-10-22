Meet the millionaires next door who grew their wealth without a superstar job or get-rich-quick tricks

Many financially independent Americans aren't letting their wealth complicate their lifestyles. Getty Images; iStock; Natalie Ammari/BI

Not all millionaires have big houses, boats, or fancy cars.

In fact, six of them told BI their strategies to grow wealth — and keep it — are the exact opposite.

"We aren't flashy with our wealth because money isn't our ultimate goal," one said.

Anthony Drew Gary, 35, and his wife had a combined $5,000 to their name a decade ago.

Now, the Indiana couple has a net worth of about $1.3 million.

Gary said they had an "incredibly average" path to wealth, emphasizing prudent investments and modest living.

He makes a decent living in real estate, saying he and his wife combined never made more than $200,000 in a year. With two kids and the rising cost of living in the US, that kind of money can go fast. So, for a decade, the Garys have stuck to a meticulous budget.

"We shop at Aldi," he said. "We're doing enough things right to have a significant margin in our lives that 10 years of compounded efforts have put us on the fast track to where we want to be."

Gary worked his way through college and graduated debt-free from a public university. He and his wife, now a stay-at-home mom, married at 27 and became parents at 30, buying a small three-bed, two-bath home for $200,000 in the suburbs of Indianapolis. They could've qualified for a larger home, but having financial flexibility was more important.

Gary grew his career in real estate, jumping from position to position while negotiating pay increases. He began a brokerage and bought homes to convert into rental properties. He said they're "purposefully not maximizing" their earnings to spend more time with their children. They prioritized maxing out their retirement and investment accounts.

Anthony Drew Gary said his path to wealth was "incredibly average." Anthony Drew Gary

To avoid lifestyle creep, they stuck to strict monthly budgets, took vacations when lodging was cheapest, and traded children's clothing and toys with other families in the neighborhood. He said these were fairly simple ways to live modestly without sacrificing quality of life.

"I play a lot of golf — I'll hit as many bad shots in a $100 polo as I do when wearing a $25 polo," Gary said. "My story is one of doing all the boring things right to set ourselves up for a wonderful life where depending on how much we want to spend in future years, we could likely be done working by 40, even with two children."

Some stories of people striking it rich and retiring early include unrelatable circumstances, such as family wealth, entrepreneurship, or a superstar career at the top of the corporate ladder.

But many of the millionaires Business Insider spoke with in recent months got there without a quick fix. Instead, they spent a decade or more investing wisely and living modestly. Most stressed that the importance of a budget and frugal spending shouldn't be overlooked, even though it can be difficult to ignore social pressure to keep spending on luxury goods and experiences — before and after getting rich.

