Meet Gautam Adani, the Indian billionaire and business tycoon who was just charged in a massive bribery case in the US

An art school teacher painted a mural of Gautam Adani in 2023. Indranil Mukherjee/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Gautam Adani was charged by US prosecutors in a massive bribery scheme.

The charges have spurred an investor revolt and at least one customer to back out of major deals.

Adani is the 2nd-richest person in India, behind Mukesh Ambani.

Gautam Adani, the second-richest person in India, is facing bribery charges in the US and business tumult globally.

Adani is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate with businesses spanning energy, mining, ports, and airports. The Adani Group owns India's largest commercial port and has a controlling stake in Mumbai's international airport.

On Wednesday, New York prosecutors said Adani executives paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to the Indian government and hid them from US investors. The Adani Group called the allegations "baseless."

The charges wiped out billions from Adani's and his brother's paper fortunes. Shares of companies related to Adani, including his flagship Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., crashed 20% in the first two hours of trade on Thursday, wiping out more than $30 billion.

The charges led to immediate business fallout. Following the news, Adani Green Energy canceled plans to raise $600 million in US dollar-denominated bonds, the company said in a statement to the National Stock Exchange of India. On Thursday, Kenya's president canceled deals with the Adani Group for its main airport and for power line construction.

A short seller's report sent stocks down

The indictment isn't the first serious bout of trouble for Adani.

A 2023 report by Hindenburg Research, an investment-research firm and short seller, sent Adani's wealth on a downward spiral. In the report, which Hindenburg said took two years to compile, the short-seller accused the Adani Group of a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme." Adani companies' stocks tumbled but later recovered.

The Adani Group has said it was exploring legal action against Hindenburg and released a 413-page report which said that Hindenburg's claims were "nothing but a lie." It called Hindenburg's document a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts relating to baseless and discredited allegations."

Hindenburg criticized the group's response, saying it failed to address many of its questions.

Adani Group did not ultimately sue Hindenburg over the report.

