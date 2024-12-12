medondo holding AG (ETR:AMI): Are Analysts Optimistic?

medondo holding AG (ETR:AMI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. medondo holding AG, provides service solutions in Germany. The €9.1m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a €4.3m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €3.8m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on medondo holding's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for medondo holding

medondo holding is bordering on breakeven, according to some German IT analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of €700k in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 83% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

XTRA:AMI Earnings Per Share Growth December 12th 2024

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for medondo holding given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 38% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of medondo holding which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at medondo holding, take a look at medondo holding's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is medondo holding worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether medondo holding is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on medondo holding’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.