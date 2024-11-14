Mediobanca SpA (MDIBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Growth in Net New Money and Fee ...

Net New Money: EUR2.6 billion, representing 10% of TFA.

New Loans in Consumer Finance: EUR2.1 billion, up 12% year on year.

Deals in CIB: 27 deals, up 36% year on year.

Net Profitability Increase: 6% in wealth management, 20% in CIB, 5% in consumer finance.

Fee Growth: Up 30% compared to a year ago.

Cost/Income Ratio: 43%.

Net Profitability: EUR330 million.

CET1 Ratio: Approximately 15.4%.

Share Buyback: EUR385 million authorized.

RWA Reduction in CIB: Down 18% year on year.

Consumer Finance NII: Up 8%.

Loan Book Yield: 7.2% net profitability.

Asset Quality: CoR at 51 basis points.

Capital Generation: 70 basis points in the last three months.

Total Financial Assets (TFA): EUR103 billion, up 16% year on year.

New Sales Staff Recruitment: 33 new sales staff.

Consumer Finance New Loans: EUR2.1 billion, up 12%.

EPS Growth Guidance: 6% to 8%.

RWA Optimization: Overall RWA decreased by 6%.

Insurance Contribution: Lower due to normalized results.

Release Date: November 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Mediobanca SpA (MDIBF) reported a strong commercial flow with EUR2.6 billion of net new money, doubling the best industry level at 10% of TFA.

The company achieved a 6% increase in net profitability in wealth management, 20% in CIB, and 5% in consumer finance.

Fee growth was significant, up 30% year-over-year, driven by wealth management and CIB.

Strong capital generation with 70 basis points in the last three months and CET1 at 15.4%.

The company has initiated a share buyback program for EUR385 million, authorized by the AGM and SSM.

Negative Points

Net profitability was slightly lower than last year due to fewer extra gains booked in Generali.

There was a temporary drag in NII in wealth management and CIB due to all-time low credit spreads.

The cost of risk in consumer finance increased, driven by a higher mix of personal loans.

The company experienced a decrease in insurance contribution due to normalized results and lower non-operative results.

NII guidance was lowered due to higher deposit costs and low corporate and mortgage spreads.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the Premier deposit gathering campaign and its expected impact on NII and fees? Also, when can we expect a decision on further capital distributions? A: The Premier deposit gathering campaign is expected to convert at least 50% into managed assets or advisory-driven assets, though it will initially pressure NII. We anticipate NII improvement in the second half of the year due to contributions from Compass and new corporate loans. Regarding capital distributions, a decision will be made towards the end of the plan, considering potential M&A activities and SSM recommendations.

Story Continues