Mediobanca improves outlook after better-than-expected H1 profit

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Mediobanca on Monday beat expectations with its quarterly earnings and improved its outlook to 2026, as it seeks to fend off an unsolicited bid from smaller rival Banca Monte dei Paschi. The bank's net profit for the first half of its fiscal year, which runs from June to July, rose 7.9% year-on-year to 660 million euros ($681 million), above an analyst consensus of 635 million euros. Mediobanca guided for a net profit of more than 1.4 billion euros in 2026 and revenues of around 4 billion euros, up from 3.8 billion previously. It said it would return to shareholders more than 4 billion euros in the three fiscal years through 2026, up from 3.7 billion.

($1 = 0.9697 euros)

