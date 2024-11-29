Media Prima Berhad First Quarter 2025 Earnings: EPS: RM0.002 (vs RM0.008 in 1Q 2024)

Media Prima Berhad (KLSE:MEDIA) First Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM194.9m (down 13% from 1Q 2024).

Net income: RM1.86m (down 79% from 1Q 2024).

Profit margin: 1.0% (down from 4.0% in 1Q 2024). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: RM0.002 (down from RM0.008 in 1Q 2024).

KLSE:MEDIA Earnings and Revenue History November 29th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Media Prima Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 8.5% growth forecast for the Media industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Malaysia.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Media Prima Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

