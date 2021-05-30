Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, May 31, 2021

The Canadian Press

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern): 6 p.m. The number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta hospitals continues to fall, as does the number of active cases. The province's website says there are 446 people in hospital with COVID-19, a drop from 478 on Saturday. There are 8,073 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, down from 14,533 a week ago. There are 391 new cases today and five added deaths. --- 4:10 p.m. Saskatchewan is reporting the fewest people in hospital with COVID-19 since Nov. 28, reporting 109 virus patients receiving care. The news comes on the same day Saskatchewan takes the first step on its reopening roadmap. Officials announced last week that starting today, the province would be relaxing restrictions on outdoor sports. Other changes include allowing private gatherings of up to 10 people, permitting public indoor gatherings with a maximum of 30 people and raising limits on public outdoor gatherings to 150 people. Saskatchewan is reporting 171 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. --- 2 p.m. Manitoba is reporting 292 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths. All of the new deaths were men who ranged in age from their 40s to their 70s. Manitoba's current five-day test-positivity rate is 12.3 per cent provincially and 13.6 per cent in Winnipeg. There are 74 people in Manitoba who are in intensive care who either have active COVID-19 or are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care. --- 1:22 p.m. Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 today. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Rosann Seviour says four of the cases are in the western health zone, two are in the eastern zone and one has been identified in the central zone. Seviour says with an emerging cluster of cases the western region is being placed under "Alert Level 4". People are advised to stay home as much as possible except to get essentials like groceries and medications. She says the province now has 104 active cases of novel coronavirus with three people in hospital. --- 12:20 p.m. Nova Scotia is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 today and one new virus-related death. Health officials say a woman in her 80s has died in the Halifax area bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 85. There are 14 new cases of novel coronavirus in the Halifax area, five in the province's eastern zone and one in the western zone. Nova Scotia has 505 known active cases of the infection, with 42 people in hospital including 17 in intensive care. --- 11:26 a.m. New Brunswick is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 today. Health officials have identified five cases in the Moncton area, two cases in the Fredericton region and one case each in the Saint John and Miramichi regions. The province has 143 known active cases of novel coronavirus and a total of seven people are in hospital. Six people are hospitalized in New Brunswick including two patients in intensive care, while the remaining patient is in an intensive care unit in a hospital outside of the province. --- 11:23 a.m. The Quebec government is reporting 315 new cases of COVID-19 as well as two additional deaths due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations declined by nine to 364, while the number of people in intensive care dropped by one to 90. The province gave another 95,305 more vaccine doses over the previous 24 hours, and has currently administered just over 5.5 million shots. --- 10:30 a.m. Ontario is reporting 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 today and 18 more deaths linked to the virus. Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 237 new cases in Toronto, 214 in Peel Region, and 80 in York Region. Today's data is based on 26,565 completed tests. The Ministry of Health says 749 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 614 in intensive care and 417 on a ventilator. The province says 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data and anticipates the number of hospitalized patients may rise when reporting compliance increases. The province says 144,833 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Saturday's report for a total of more than 8.9 million doses. --- 9:45 a.m. Ontario will soon be replacing it's chief medical officer of health. The province issued a release this morning sayin Dr. Kieran Moore will succeed Dr. David Williams by the end of June. Moore is currently the chief medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health The province says Williams is planning to retire as of June 25. --- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2021. The Canadian Press