Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, May 31, 2021

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario



11:30 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet virtually with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Big City Mayors' Caucus to discuss housing affordability and supply in Canada.




Closed to media.



2:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually attend Question Period.



The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually attend the Cabinet meeting.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/30/c0015.html

