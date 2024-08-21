Medartis Holding's (VTX:MED) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Medartis Holding (VTX:MED) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Medartis Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = CHF11m ÷ (CHF350m - CHF46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Medartis Holding has an ROCE of 3.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Medartis Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Medartis Holding for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 3.8%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 29%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Medartis Holding thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Medartis Holding has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 43% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Medartis Holding that you might find interesting.

