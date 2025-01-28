Medartis Holding (VTX:MED) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Medartis Holding (VTX:MED), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Medartis Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = CHF12m ÷ (CHF465m - CHF57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Medartis Holding has an ROCE of 3.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Medartis Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Medartis Holding .

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Medartis Holding's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 57% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 3.0%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while Medartis Holding has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 67% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

