Medacta Group (VTX:MOVE) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Medacta Group (VTX:MOVE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Medacta Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €78m ÷ (€732m - €166m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Medacta Group has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Medacta Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Medacta Group .

What Can We Tell From Medacta Group's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Medacta Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 24% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Medacta Group's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Medacta Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 39% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

If you want to continue researching Medacta Group, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

