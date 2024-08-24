Mechanic vs. Dealership vs. Auto Chain: Which Is Least and Most Likely To Scam You for Car Maintenance?

audioundwerbung / Getty Images/iStockphoto

We’ve all been there: a car needs a fix instantly, but we’re worried about getting ripped off. You don’t really have the time to shop around because the more time you waste, the longer you are without a running car. You’ve heard all the rumors about who is going to take advantage of you the most when it comes to vehicle maintenance, but what’s actually true? Which is the best bet when you need your car fixed: a local mechanic, a dealership or an auto chain like Jiffy Lube? Here is what auto experts had to say.

Least Likely to Scam: Local Mechanic

If you’re looking for someone to repair your car and you drive by the mechanic down the street from you, B. Patrick Agnew Esq., a Virginia attorney, said that’s where you should stop. He said local repair shops have more at stake by scamming you than a dealership or commercial auto chain.

“As an attorney, I’ve handled many auto fraud cases. In my experience, local mechanics are least likely to scam customers since they rely on referrals and repeat business.”

Your best bet for finding a good mechanic is making sure to do your research beforehand. “Check reviews and get recommendations for local, reputable shops. Ask about rates, warranties, and return policies before approving work. An established relationship with a trusted mechanic is invaluable.”

Eamonn Turley, a car and van expert and the CEO of MPV Rentals, agreed with Agnew saying mechanics offer a personal touch that other types of businesses can’t compete with. “One of the foremost advantages in the case of a local mechanic is the personal relationship that you could build up with them through time. Normally, they have a very detailed understanding of your car’s history and can offer more personalized service.”

Most Likely to Scam: Dealerships

You might think that the place where you bought your car will be the best place to take care of it. While dealership employees are highly trained, it comes at a high price. “Most dealerships have factory-trained technicians with brand-new diagnostic equipment and even genuine parts from the manufacturer,” Turley said. “This can be an advantage in cases when really complicated or greatly specialized repairs are needed, but the downside is usually that their rates are slightly higher compared to the ones of the independent mechanics. Know also that there might be some dealerships where there is a tendency to sell more work than initially requested or to advise on doing some repairs which aren’t really necessary.”

Agnew agreed, saying just because you bought a car somewhere doesn’t mean you have to use them for repairs — especially if they are asking for a lot of cash. “Never feel obligated to use a dealership for service,” Agnew said. “Dealerships often overcharge.”

Somewhere in the Middle: Auto Chains

Auto chains are appealing because of how ubiquitous they are, and for quick maintenance checks, Sheldon Sutherland, owner of Epoxy Werx, said they can be a good choice. “Franchises such as Midas or Meineke offer cheap prices combined with convenience, since there’s bound to be one near you no matter where you live! Routine maintenance tasks like changing oil filters or rotating tires are done quickly at these places too.”

An auto chain isn’t going to be the absolute worst place to get a more in-depth repair, but Agnew said to be careful. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“I’ve seen customers get duped into expensive, pointless repairs at chains. They offer ‘loss leaders’ then push costlier services. Don’t feel pressured into extras without exploring options. While scams can happen anywhere, do your homework.”

Turley agreed that you need to really research a particular chain before taking your vehicle there and see if the reviews note any instances of fraud. “There have been many instances where customers got ripped off by the service chain center, pressuring them into repairs that are not needed, or even installed really cheap or low-quality spare parts. The risk of fraud is very high, so it becomes exceedingly important to research the facility, read reviews, and get a second opinion when one feels a little insecure about some repair or another that is being recommended.”

Sutherland said that, unlike a dealership, the workers at these types of chains don’t always have a lot of training in auto repair. “It’s also worth noting that sometimes technicians working under these brands might lack certain expertise required for complex repairs hence increasing chances of inadequate workmanship being delivered.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mechanic vs. Dealership vs. Auto Chain: Which Is Least and Most Likely To Scam You for Car Maintenance?