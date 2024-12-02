The ‘meaningless’ £10 Christmas bonus hitting pensioners’ pockets today

Senior Man Wearing Extra Clothes With Hot Drink Trying To Keep Warm At Home In Energy Crisis

The “meaningless” government Christmas bonus of just £10 will hit pensioners’ wallets today – after millions were stripped of their winter fuel allowance.

The tax-free payment, which was introduced in 1972 by former prime minister, Edward Heath, is worth just £10. If it had increased with inflation, it would now be £115.76.

The Government spends £175m a year paying the bonus to more than 17 million pensioners and other benefit claimants, according to previous research by pension consultancy LCP.

This year, the payment has attracted increased scrutiny due to Rachel Reeves’s decision to dramatically strip back the universal winter fuel allowance, worth up to £300 a year. Only those who claim pension credit are now eligible for the payments.

The Government admitted last month that as many as 100,000 additional elderly people could be pushed into poverty by the removal of the benefit. However, campaigners said this was an underestimate.

‘Easy to let it wither on the vine’

Steve Webb, partner at LCP, said: “The Christmas bonus is one of those payments which was probably worthwhile when it was first introduced, but half a century of inflation has eroded its value so much as to make it almost meaningless.

“Until now, the winter fuel payment gave most pensioners some extra help, but with that payment having been taken away from ten million pensioners, the Government needs to look again at the level of the Christmas bonus”.

Tom McPhail, a pensions expert at The Lang Cat, said that siloed government thinking on the overall benefit package for pensioners lead to a “fragmented and nonsensical landscape”.

He said: “They don’t want to index it, because it is easy just to let it wither on the vine. But they are never going to scrap it, because if they scrapped it, there would be an outcry.”

Baroness Ros Altmann, former pensions minister, previously told The Telegraph that she would support making the bonus £200 each.

She said: “The money should be part of your state pension and we shouldn’t have all these add-on freebies that are political gimmicks.”

The calls come days after a surge in pension credit applications to 150,000, a 145pc increase since Mrs Reeves’ announcement in July.

But just 42,500 have been successful, according to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP). Those who successfully apply before December 21 will receive their winter fuel allowance as well, as it can be backdated by up to three months.

The 22-page, 243-question form to apply for pension credit has previously been criticised by charities for being too complicated. The Government committed to simplifying it earlier this year.

Story Continues