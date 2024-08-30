MD, Group CEO & Executive Director of Johns Lyng Group Picks Up 47% More Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the MD, Group CEO & Executive Director, Scott Didier, recently bought a whopping AU$995k worth of stock, at a price of AU$3.87. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 47%, which is definitely great to see.

Johns Lyng Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Scott Didier is the biggest insider purchase of Johns Lyng Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$3.75. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 350.33k shares worth AU$1.4m. But insiders sold 100.00k shares worth AU$618k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Johns Lyng Group insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Johns Lyng Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.5% of Johns Lyng Group shares, worth about AU$78m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Johns Lyng Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Johns Lyng Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Johns Lyng Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.