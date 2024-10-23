Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) the Most Undervalued Value Stock to Buy According to Analysts?

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy According To Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) stands against the other most undervalued value stocks to buy according to analysts.

The Concept of Value Investing

Value investing is the investment strategy where an investor tends to buy a stock for less than it is worth and holds on to it to realize its actual worth. Thus, the stock is undervalued relative to its fundamentals. CNN reports that the concept of value investing goes back almost 100 years ago to Benjamin Graham who supported using fundamental analysis to buy stocks at a discount to their intrinsic value. Value stocks are typically more mature and less volatile.

Warren Buffett is one of the top value investors who has created a lot of wealth using this strategy. During the financial crisis, Buffett bought Bank of America which is still one of his significant holdings. At Berkshire’s 2023 annual shareholder’s meeting, Buffett emphasized that new things such as tech don’t take away opportunities from value investors in response to the late vice-chairman Charlie Munger’s statement.

According to Munger, value investors should get used to making less money since a lot of them are competing for diminished opportunities. Countering this view, Buffet didn’t see fewer opportunities for value investors in the future by being more optimistic. He explained the bright value investing prospects by stating:

“What gives you opportunities is other people doing dumb things”

Value Investing in 2024

On April 25, Bill Nygren, Oakmark Funds CIO and portfolio manager, appeared on CNBC to talk about the large spread between value stocks and growth stocks. He explained how Oakmark Funds looks at things in the long term with short-term news being just noise and has a portfolio that has kept moving lower and lower in P/E even if the market has risen over the past year. The biggest opportunity is created by the unusually large spreads in P/E multiples. He emphasized how one good thing about companies trading at low P/Es is that one doesn’t have to believe that others are going to see them as good businesses.

On September 23, Nygren again joined CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street’ to shed light on the prevailing scenario. He stated how some academics now think that there are not enough value investors to force convergence to fair value anymore. According to him, the issue relates to the number of investors who want positive price momentum in their portfolios nowadays and don’t like to buy companies that have fallen to a cheap price.

